Television

This Real Life Jon Snow-Sam Reunion May Offer a Clue About Game of Thrones Season 7

Megan McCluskey
1:52 PM ET

With the return of Game of Thrones just a little a few weeks away, no detail about the upcoming seventh season is too small to read into. So when John Bradley — who plays Samwell Tarly on the HBO drama — shared a photo Tuesday of his recent reunion with the one and only Kit Harington — a.k.a. Jon Snow — it pretty much demanded to be analyzed for any hints about what's to come.

"Briefly, but happily, back together again," he captioned the close-up selfie of the pair, implying that it had been some time since he had seen his co-star. Could this mean the two didn't film any scenes together and are destined to spend another entire season apart?

Sam last saw Jon before his death — and subsequent resurrection — when the former Lord Commander granted him permission to travel to the Citadel to begin his training as a maester, hoping he would discover some useful information for the wars to come. If the two friends truly won't be reunited this season, it seems as though Jon won't be getting the answer to defeating the White Walkers any time soon.

Briefly, but happily, back together again. 🙌🤗

A post shared by John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) on

Season seven of Game of Thrones will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

