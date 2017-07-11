politics4 Questions Congress Must Ask Trump's FBI Pick
FBI Photo Op
viralTake a Bow, Gangnam Style: There's a New Most-Watched Video of All Time on YouTube
Fast &amp; Furious 6 - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionGame of Thrones' Peter Dinklage Teases Doozy of a Season 7 Lannister Family Reunion
Nathalie Emmanuel, Peter Dinklage, Conleth Hill, Emilia Clarke and Jacob Anderson in Game of Thrones
arya-stark-maisie-williams-costume-1
Arya Stark in Season 1 of Game of ThronesHelen Sloan—HBO
arya-stark-maisie-williams-costume-1
arya-stark-maisie-williams-costume-2
arya-stark-maisie-williams-costume-6
arya-stark-maisie-williams-costume-4
arya-stark-maisie-williams-costume-5
Arya Stark in Season 1 of Game of Thrones
Helen Sloan—HBO
1 of 5
Television

See How Arya Stark Has Changed Over Six Seasons of Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
12:21 PM ET

Arya Stark has never been one for conformity — and her costumes over the past six seasons of Game of Thrones have generally exemplified her rebellious nature.

When viewers were first introduced to the young Stark daughter, she was being groomed — much to her chagrin — to become a "proper" lady. However, the few times she was actually shown in courtly attire, her hair and gowns were visibly disheveled.

Following her father Ned's beheading, Arya's hair was chopped off by her father's friend Yoren — who also gave her the idea of keeping a kill list — and she began dressing in "boyish" clothing in order to covertly travel through Westeros.

She maintained this style up until starting her training with the Faceless Men, at which point she typically appeared in either the uniform of the House of Black and White or traditional Braavosi garb.

Now that she has reclaimed her Stark identity and is (possibly) journeying back to Westeros, it looks as though her clothing will mirror this return to her roots — sneak peaks of season seven have shown her decked out in Northern attire.

See the full gallery of Arya's costumes above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME