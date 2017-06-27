White HouseDonald Trump's Press Aide Attacks CNN During Briefing
US-politics-BRIEFING
moviesBaby Driver Is Fast, Furious and Full of Heart
Ansel Elgort;Kevin Spacey
White HouseThe Trump Administration Is Rolling Back Clean Water Protections for Half of America's Streams
President Trump Meets With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi At White House
CongressCan Mitch McConnell Save the Republican Health Care Bill?
Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, John Barrasso
sansa-stark-sophie-turner-costume-1
Sansa Stark in Season 1 of Game of ThronesNick Briggs—HBO
sansa-stark-sophie-turner-costume-1
sansa-stark-sophie-turner-costume-2
sansa-stark-sophie-turner-costume-3
sansa-stark-sophie-turner-costume-4
sansa-stark-sophie-turner-costume-5
Sansa Stark
Sansa Stark in Season 1 of Game of Thrones
Nick Briggs—HBO
1 of 6
Television

See How Sansa Stark Has Changed Over Six Seasons of Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
3:24 PM ET

Since leaving Winterfell to travel to King's Landing with her father Ned and sister Arya in the second episode of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark has transformed from (arguably) the show's most naive character to one of its most cunning — and her costumes have transformed with her.

As a hostage of the Lannisters throughout the first three seasons, Sansa was forced to blend in by adopting the southern style of dress. However, toward the end of this period she seemed to rebel in small ways, such as wearing her hair like Margaery Tyrell rather than Cersei.

"Sansa’s hair is constantly reflecting the people she’s learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by at the time," Sophie Turner — who plays Sansa in the HBO drama — recently told Refinery29. "When she’s Cersei’s prisoner, and she’s kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it’s reflected in her hairstyle, and when she’s finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery."

MORE: This Game of Thrones Quiz Will Prove Whether You're Ready for Season 7

After fleeing the capital with Littlefinger in season four, Sansa took on a much darker look — Turner's personal favorite — seeming to signify that she was ready to take control of her own life. However, when she was manipulated into marrying the sadistic Ramsay Bolton, the white dress she wore for the ceremony appeared to demonstrate her renewed vulnerability.

Following her escape from Winterfell at the start of season six, Sansa found inspiration in her roots for her strongest ensemble to date — a dark gown with a direwolf, the sigil of House Stark, embroidered across the chest.

See the full gallery of Sansa's costumes above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME