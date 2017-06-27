See How Sansa Stark Has Changed Over Six Seasons of Game of Thrones

Since leaving Winterfell to travel to King's Landing with her father Ned and sister Arya in the second episode of Game of Thrones , Sansa Stark has transformed from (arguably) the show's most naive character to one of its most cunning — and her costumes have transformed with her.

As a hostage of the Lannisters throughout the first three seasons, Sansa was forced to blend in by adopting the southern style of dress. However, toward the end of this period she seemed to rebel in small ways, such as wearing her hair like Margaery Tyrell rather than Cersei.

"Sansa’s hair is constantly reflecting the people she’s learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by at the time," Sophie Turner — who plays Sansa in the HBO drama — recently told Refinery29 . "When she’s Cersei’s prisoner, and she’s kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it’s reflected in her hairstyle, and when she’s finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery."

After fleeing the capital with Littlefinger in season four, Sansa took on a much darker look — Turner's personal favorite — seeming to signify that she was ready to take control of her own life. However, when she was manipulated into marrying the sadistic Ramsay Bolton, the white dress she wore for the ceremony appeared to demonstrate her renewed vulnerability.

Following her escape from Winterfell at the start of season six, Sansa found inspiration in her roots for her strongest ensemble to date — a dark gown with a direwolf, the sigil of House Stark, embroidered across the chest.

