Watch Live: President Trump Speaks After Congressman Shot in Virginia

President Donald Trump will speak after a top Republican congressional leader and others were shot in Virginia on Wednesday while practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was one of multiple people shot when a gunman fired at Republican members of Congress and their staffers at a baseball field in Alexandria. Five people were taken to the hospital, and Scalise's office said he was in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

Authorities have identified the suspect as James T. Hodgkinson, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said earlier on Twitter that Scalise "was badly injured but will fully recover," calling him a "true friend and patriot." In a statement from the White House, Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence were "deeply saddened by this tragedy."

Trump, who turned 71 on Wednesday, is expected to make a statement from the Diplomatic Room in the White House at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live above.