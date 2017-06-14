Politics
Search
Sign In
celebritiesOprah Threw an Epic Wonder Woman Party and the Videos Are Priceless
Agnes Scott College 2017 Commencement
Heart DiseaseWhy Aspirin May Be More Dangerous for Older People
Mini Aspirin heart disease headache bowel cancer
VirginiaPresident Trump Calls Chesapeake Bay Island Mayor and Tells Him Not to Worry About Sea-Level Rise
US-ENVIRONMENT-POLITICS-CLIMATE-USA
Pop CultureGeorge Weasley Just Answered One of Your Most Pressing Harry Potter Questions
Harry Potter Stars JK Rowling Birthday
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Speaks After Congressman Shot in Virginia

Jennifer Calfas
11:29 AM ET

President Donald Trump will speak after a top Republican congressional leader and others were shot in Virginia on Wednesday while practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was one of multiple people shot when a gunman fired at Republican members of Congress and their staffers at a baseball field in Alexandria. Five people were taken to the hospital, and Scalise's office said he was in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

Authorities have identified the suspect as James T. Hodgkinson, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said earlier on Twitter that Scalise "was badly injured but will fully recover," calling him a "true friend and patriot." In a statement from the White House, Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence were "deeply saddened by this tragedy."

Trump, who turned 71 on Wednesday, is expected to make a statement from the Diplomatic Room in the White House at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME