House Speaker Paul Ryan will speak after a top Republican congressional leader and others were shot in Virginia on Wednesday while practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was one of multiple people shot when a gunman fired at Republican members of Congress and their staffers at a baseball field in Alexandria. Five people were taken to the hospital, and Scalise's office said he was in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

Ryan's statement comes after President Donald Trump said the suspected shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, has since died.

After the shooting, Ryan tweeted his support for those injured by the shooting and those who helped respond.

Trump said earlier on Twitter that Scalise "was badly injured but will fully recover," calling him a "true friend and patriot." In a statement from the White House, Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence were "deeply saddened by this tragedy."

Ryan is expected to make his statement from the House floor at 12:00 p.m. ET.