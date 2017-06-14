Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Crime'Basically a Killing Field.' How the Congressional Baseball Shooting Unfolded
Congressman Shot
InternetThe Internet Is Losing Its Collective Mind Over This Viral Hairstyle Fail
half-up-hair
SyriaHuman Rights Watch Says Using White Phosphorous in Fight Against ISIS Harms Civilians
FILES-IRAQ-CONFLICT-RIGHTS-WEAPONS-HRW
PoliticsShooting Rocks the Capital
Capitol
viral

Watch This Unassuming Teen Blow Away the America's Got Talent Judges

Raisa Bruner
11:52 AM ET

Sixteen-year-old Christian Guardino has been in the media spotlight before: four years ago, the formerly blind young singer was profiled in National Geographic after a medical treatment gave him back his eyesight. But now he's surprising audiences in a whole new way, thanks to an uplifting vocal performance on Tuesday night's America's Got Talent that left judge Simon Cowell speechless.

The Patchogue, N.Y.-based teen started off onstage admitting right off the bat that he was nervous. But Cowell helped calm him down, suggesting he had a "good feeling" about Guardino's potential. And true to Cowell's instinct, Guardino quickly dispensed with his anxieties when he launched into a rousing rendition of the Jackson 5's "Who's Lovin' You." As he belted out the soulful tune, judge Howie Mandel rose to his feet almost immediately. The audience (and the rest of the judges) soon followed suit.

"I mean, what just happened?" shouted excited fellow judge Mel B. after he had finished the song.

Guardino got the Golden Buzzer from Mandel thanks to his impressive voice, which catapults him into the live round of the show. In the meantime, he's been receiving messages of support from both Mandel and fellow Golden Buzzer recipient and Talent contestant Mandy Harvey, who wowed crowds last week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME