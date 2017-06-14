The Internet Is Losing Its Collective Mind Over This Viral Hairstyle Fail

Years ago, Twitter user Hanna De Castro’s mom was instructed to put her daughter’s hair in a “half-up, half-down” style, so she followed directions. However, instead of tying back two front pieces and leaving the rest of the hair long in the back, she divided her daughter’s hair into two sections, putting one into a pigtail and leaving the other half simply down. The hairstyle was technically correct — though not exactly accurate by some standards.

Earlier this week, De Castro posted a throwback picture of the resulting unique hairstyle. “My mom was told to give me a half up half down hairstyle. She didn't know what that meant so she did this..” she captioned the post.

My mom was told to give me a half up half down hairstyle. She didnt know what that meant so she did this.. pic.twitter.com/4WmaJxVqcl - Hanna De Castro (@urchicahanna) June 11, 2017

Apparently a number of other moms also weren’t clear on the concept. De Castro’s tweet quickly went viral as other users chimed in with their moms’ unique takes on the “half-up, half down” look.

i guess none of our moms knew what they were doing... pic.twitter.com/9whnyrbzO6 - Jennifer De Castro (@jenniferrosedc) June 12, 2017

Some up some down 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AMtCl3ey9V - Bopwear Vezzo (@BopBraxton) June 13, 2017

this reminds me of my sisters third grade yearbook picture 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/jQjvnpzoAe - Merritt Cromer (@cromer_merritt) June 12, 2017

Same, let's start a club pic.twitter.com/6Wqv3OlRH0 - Alisha Bad (@alisha_good22) June 13, 2017

at least your mom didn't straighten only HALF of your hair... pic.twitter.com/hjq162ASIw - 🍯 (@HowMuchDuck) June 14, 2017

There was an unexpected side effect to the viral tweet, too. Twitter user David Gonzales got in touch to say that he thought they went to preschool together. It turns out they did, and she joked that he was actually her preschool crush. While her internet fame may have reunited her with her preschool pals, De Castro’s mom is not impressed with her daughter’s newly-minted viral status, though.

I told my mom that my 1st tweet blew up but she yelled at me to go wash the dishes 🙃 - Hanna De Castro (@urchicahanna) June 12, 2017

