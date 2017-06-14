Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Crime'Basically a Killing Field.' How the Congressional Baseball Shooting Unfolded
Congressman Shot
SyriaHuman Rights Watch Says Using White Phosphorous in Fight Against ISIS Harms Civilians
FILES-IRAQ-CONFLICT-RIGHTS-WEAPONS-HRW
PoliticsShooting Rocks the Capital
Capitol
politicsThe Attack That Launched the U.S. Capitol Police
Security Increased On Capitol Hill And Around D.C. After Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice
half-up-hair
@urchicahanna—Twitter
Internet

The Internet Is Losing Its Collective Mind Over This Viral Hairstyle Fail

Melissa Locker
12:15 PM ET

Years ago, Twitter user Hanna De Castro’s mom was instructed to put her daughter’s hair in a “half-up, half-down” style, so she followed directions. However, instead of tying back two front pieces and leaving the rest of the hair long in the back, she divided her daughter’s hair into two sections, putting one into a pigtail and leaving the other half simply down. The hairstyle was technically correct — though not exactly accurate by some standards.

Earlier this week, De Castro posted a throwback picture of the resulting unique hairstyle. “My mom was told to give me a half up half down hairstyle. She didn't know what that meant so she did this..” she captioned the post.

Apparently a number of other moms also weren’t clear on the concept. De Castro’s tweet quickly went viral as other users chimed in with their moms’ unique takes on the “half-up, half down” look.

There was an unexpected side effect to the viral tweet, too. Twitter user David Gonzales got in touch to say that he thought they went to preschool together. It turns out they did, and she joked that he was actually her preschool crush. While her internet fame may have reunited her with her preschool pals, De Castro’s mom is not impressed with her daughter’s newly-minted viral status, though.

[H/T Cosmopolitan]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME