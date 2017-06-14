Ideas
Five Best Ideas

This Is Why Women Don’t Run for Office

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This is why women don’t run for office.

By Janie Boschma in Politico

2. How text messaging can tackle childhood obesity.

By Susan McGreevey at the Harvard Gazette

3. Your local pharmacy is about to get some serious competition.

By Ryan Marling in the Health Care Blog

4. Scientists have found the killer protein that helps Ebola spread so quickly.

By Carolyn Scofield at Tulane University

5. To bring justice to America’s mass incarceration crisis, a philanthropist aims to inspire others by selling art.

By Darren Walker at the Ford Foundation

