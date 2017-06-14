Politics
Search
Sign In
Heart DiseaseWhy Aspirin Is More Dangerous for Older People
Mini Aspirin heart disease headache bowel cancer
VirginiaPresident Trump Calls Chesapeake Bay Island Mayor and Tells Him Not to Worry About Sea-Level Rise
US-ENVIRONMENT-POLITICS-CLIMATE-USA
Pop CultureGeorge Weasley Just Answered One of Your Most Pressing Harry Potter Questions
Harry Potter Stars JK Rowling Birthday
Food & DrinkA Texas Wendy's Is Beefing With a Neighboring Store and the Signs Are Hilarious
US-INTERNET-FOOD-TWITTER-OFFBEAT
Congress

Democrats Pray for Republican Colleagues After Congressman Shot in Virginia in Moving Photo

Ashley Hoffman
10:27 AM ET

After a top Republican leader in Congress and others were shot in Virginia early Wednesday morning at a charity baseball game, a group of Democrats huddled, closed their eyes, and prayed.

Republican members of Congress were practicing for Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game when House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot, authorities and witnesses said.

At the same time, House and Senate Democrats were also practicing on a different baseball field when they stopped to pray for their colleagues upon learning the news.

"At baseball practice, hearing about the unthinkable horrific news. Practice shut down. Dems join-in prayer for our [Republican] colleagues and those hit," Nevada Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen captioned a tweet with a picture of roughly 16 Congress members gathered in prayer.

Scalise was shot in the hip but is in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he is having surgery, his office said in a statement.

According to Alexandria police, a suspect was taken into custody and five people were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment.

Mo Brooks, who was on the scene at the time, told CNN that Scalise and a congressional aide had been shot. "I heard Steve Scalise scream," Brooks said. "He was shot."

Democratic members of Congress have played Republican members in the annual baseball game since 1909. The proceeds from ticket sales go to charity.

Other members of Congress began reacting to the shooting on social media:

Sandra Sobieraj Westfall contributed reporting.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME