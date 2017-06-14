After a top Republican leader in Congress and others were shot in Virginia early Wednesday morning at a charity baseball game, a group of Democrats huddled, closed their eyes, and prayed.
Republican members of Congress were practicing for Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game when House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot, authorities and witnesses said.
At the same time, House and Senate Democrats were also practicing on a different baseball field when they stopped to pray for their colleagues upon learning the news.
"At baseball practice, hearing about the unthinkable horrific news. Practice shut down. Dems join-in prayer for our [Republican] colleagues and those hit," Nevada Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen captioned a tweet with a picture of roughly 16 Congress members gathered in prayer.
Scalise was shot in the hip but is in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he is having surgery, his office said in a statement.
According to Alexandria police, a suspect was taken into custody and five people were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment.
Mo Brooks, who was on the scene at the time, told CNN that Scalise and a congressional aide had been shot. "I heard Steve Scalise scream," Brooks said. "He was shot."
Democratic members of Congress have played Republican members in the annual baseball game since 1909. The proceeds from ticket sales go to charity.
Other members of Congress began reacting to the shooting on social media:
Sandra Sobieraj Westfall contributed reporting.