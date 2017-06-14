Democrats Pray for Republican Colleagues After Congressman Shot in Virginia in Moving Photo

After a top Republican leader in Congress and others were shot in Virginia early Wednesday morning at a charity baseball game, a group of Democrats huddled, closed their eyes, and prayed.

Republican members of Congress were practicing for Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game when House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot, authorities and witnesses said.

At the same time, House and Senate Democrats were also practicing on a different baseball field when they stopped to pray for their colleagues upon learning the news.

"At baseball practice, hearing about the unthinkable horrific news. Practice shut down. Dems join-in prayer for our [Republican] colleagues and those hit," Nevada Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen captioned a tweet with a picture of roughly 16 Congress members gathered in prayer.

Scalise was shot in the hip but is in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he is having surgery, his office said in a statement.

.@SteveScalise now in surgery but in 'good spirits,' per his office. Has spoken to wife pic.twitter.com/susM2gYdfs - Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 14, 2017

According to Alexandria police, a suspect was taken into custody and five people were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment.

APD Chief Michael Brown updated media. 5 transported to local hospitals, including suspect. We will not ID victims or suspect right now. pic.twitter.com/pPYlqEjACM - Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Mo Brooks, who was on the scene at the time, told CNN that Scalise and a congressional aide had been shot. "I heard Steve Scalise scream," Brooks said. "He was shot."

Text from Mo Brooks, who was at the congressional baseball game practice. pic.twitter.com/gRVj8YjTIU - Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 14, 2017

Democratic members of Congress have played Republican members in the annual baseball game since 1909. The proceeds from ticket sales go to charity.

Other members of Congress began reacting to the shooting on social media:

Safe w/ #SouthJersey residents @uscapitol. Awaiting status of friend @SteveScalise, staff & law enforcement ambushed. No words, just anger. - Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) June 14, 2017

Prayers for Steve Scalise & others injured. Grateful this and every day for our brave police & first responders. - Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 14, 2017

Please pray with me for my friend @SteveScalise, USCP and all those there. https://t.co/ugvaL6n0kY - John Shimkus (@RepShimkus) June 14, 2017

Sandra Sobieraj Westfall contributed reporting.