Steve Scalise Was Shot at a Congressional Baseball Practice. Here's What You Need to Know

Multiple people were shot , including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise , while Republican lawmakers were practicing for a congressional baseball game at a Virginia field on Wednesday, officials said. A suspect is in custody, and five victims were being taken to hospitals, according to police.

Here’s what to know about the shooting.

What happened?

Gunfire erupted at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., where Republican Congress members were practicing for an annual charity game, according to police and witnesses. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Who was shot?

At least two people — Scalise and a congressional aide who has not yet been identified — were shot, witnesses said. Scalise was hit in the hip but is in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is undergoing surgery, his office said in a statement. "Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone," the statement said. "He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues." The 51-year-old Louisiana lawmaker is the No. 3 House Republican leader and was elected to the House in 2008.

Rep. Roger Williams, who coaches the GOP baseball team, said in a statement that one of his staff members were shot and is receiving medical attention. Williams was not injured.

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said other people were also shot, including two law enforcement officers. But authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were wounded.

Five people were taken to the hospital, Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said at a news conference. Brown declined to release their identities and conditions.

Who is the suspect?

The identity of the suspected gunman is not yet known. Police confirmed that a suspect is in custody and is “not a threat” any longer. The suspect was taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement, Brown said. Brooks told CNN he “never heard the shooter utter a word.”

How did officials in Washington react?

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that Scalise “was badly injured but will fully recover.” Trump called Scalise a “true friend and patriot.” Earlier, the President issued a statement, saying he and Vice President Mike Pence were “deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” Trump tweeted.

A bipartisan cast of lawmakers also posted their thoughts wishing Scalise a speedy recovery.

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. - Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

Why were the lawmakers playing baseball?

They were practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game . The game, which was set for Thursday, is an annual partisan tradition that dates to 1909. It pits Democratic House members against Republican House Members in a friendly game that raises money for charity.

The Republican baseball team practices every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va., Williams said.