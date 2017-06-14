Shooting Rocks the Capital

The nation was rocked early Wednesday after a shooter attacked the Republican congressional baseball team's practice outside Washington. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was injured and is undergoing surgery at an area hospital and his office stated he is in "stable" condition. Two Capitol Police officers from Scalise's protective detail engaged the shooter and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Additionally, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams, Zack Barth, was shot but posted on Facebook that he is "okay." Law enforcement sources have not officially identified the shooter, but he has died from his injuries, President Trump said. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were briefed on the shooting, and canceled their public schedules for Wednesday. Briefly addressing the nation, Trump praised the actions of the officers: "Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers," he said, before saying the prayers of the nation are with the victims.

"Everyone who serves in our nation’s Capitol is here because above all they love our country," Trump said, adding, “We are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good.”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will both address the House at noon, with all members of the chamber encouraged to attend the session in person as a show of unity. Statements of support for the injured and condemnation for the attack are flowing swiftly from both sides of the aisle, as the incident is surely going to elevate the debate over the sorry state of our nation's political discourse.

"While the president has the right to, he has no intention to do so.” — White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on whether Trump intends to fire special counsel Robert Mueller

"We'll come out with a bill that's going to be a phenomenal bill for the people of our country. Generous, kind, with heart -- that's what I'm saying. And that may be adding additional money into it. We're going to come out with a real bill, not Obamacare. And the results are going to be fantastic, and hopefully it will be announced at the appropriate time, and everybody is going to be happy." — President Donald Trump meeting with GOP Senators on their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare

