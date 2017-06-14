CrimeHouse Majority Whip Steve Scalise Has Been Shot in Virginia
Television

Trevor Noah Says Reports of Trump’s ‘Political Suicide’ Are Premature: ‘Donald Trump Don’t Die’

Katie Reilly
7:49 AM ET

Daily Show host Trevor Noah on Tuesday warned against jumping to conclusions about reports that President Donald Trump is considering whether to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I think at some point we're going to have to stop saying, 'Trump is committing political suicide.' All right? Donald Trump don't die, people," Noah said. "Donald Trump is the Transformers movies of politics. No matter how bad it gets, it's never over. And you think you don't know anybody who supports them, but you do. You do."

A close friend of Trump said on Monday that the President is considering firing Mueller, a former FBI director who was appointed by the Justice Department last month to lead the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Some of Trump's allies have recently begun to criticize Mueller, whose selection as special counsel initially earned bipartisan praise.

