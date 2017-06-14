World
Search
Sign In
SingaporeSingapore Leader's Younger Siblings Say They Are Concerned About 'Big Brother'
German Chancellor Merkel welcomes the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong
North KoreaHow Otto Warmbier Made It Out Of North Korea
FILE PHOTO - Otto Warmbier attends a new conference in Pyongyang North Korea
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Contest Winner Depicts 'A Bright Future' for Canada
CongressCongressional Democrats Are Suing President Trump Over Foreign Payments
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London on June 14, 2017.
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London on June 14, 2017.Toby Melville—Reuters
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London on June 14, 2017.
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London on June 14, 2017.
A man peers out of a window from a building on fire in West London on June 14, 2017. The blaze, which ignited overnight, was burning well after the sun rose as some 200 firefighters battled the flames.
Police and rescue services operate near the fire at the Grenfell Tower apartment block in North Kensington, London, on June 14, 2017.
Smoke rises from a high-rise building that caught fire overnight in West London on June 14, 2017.
Smoke rises from the fire at the Grenfell Tower apartment block in North Kensington, London, on June 14, 2017.
A man stands amid debris after a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London on June 14, 2017.
Firefighters spray water into the smoldering frame of a high-rise that caught fire overnight in West London on June 14, 2017.
Emergency personnel operate next to the fire at the Grenfell Tower apartment block in North Kensington, London, on June 14, 2017.
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London on June
... VIEW MORE

Toby Melville—Reuters
1 of 9
United Kingdom

Scenes From the Massive West London High-Rise Fire

TIME Staff
3:14 AM ET

Londoners watched in shock as a 27-floor residential tower was transformed into an urban inferno early Wednesday.

Flames engulfed the Grenfell Tower, in west London's North Kensington neighborhood, starting at around 1 a.m. local time, and the high-rise apartment complex continued to burn for more than four hours.

The Associated Press reports that 45 fire engines and more than 200 firefighters rushed to the scene to respond. At least 30 people were taken to hospitals, according to the London Ambulance Service, amid fears that others may have been trapped inside.

The city's Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that the blaze is being treated as a "major incident." Emergency responders are still on the scene.

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton confirmed at a televised press conference that there were a number of fatalities, but the death toll is still unclear. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME