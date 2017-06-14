Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CongressCongressional Democrats Are Suing President Trump Over Foreign Payments
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis
BangladeshPre-Dawn Landslides Kill At Least 134 People in Southeast Bangladesh
BANGLADESH-WEATHER-LANDSLIDE
United KingdomFirefighters Are Battling a Massive London Apartment Block Fire
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London on June 14, 2017.
CongressSenate Has Narrowly Voted to Support President Trump's Weapons Sale to Saudi Arabia
US-SAUDI-ISLAMIC-SUMMIT-TRUMP
doodle-4-google-2017-canada-winner-6424696173101056-2x
Google
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Contest Winner Depicts 'A Bright Future' for Canada

TIME Staff
2:10 AM ET

Google asked: What kind of future do young Canadians want? Their response was robust and, in some cases, truly uplifting.

Today Google shows off a new Doodle designed by 11th-grader Jana Sofia Panem, the winner of this year's Doodle 4 Google - Canada contest. The Doodle depicts several symbols of environmentalism, sustainability and digital connectivity; all powered by a single wind turbine and set against a clear night sky.

The winning Doodle was one of more than 12,000 works submitted by students across Canada, according to Google. Panem's design was selected as the national winner out of four finalists, decided by more than 465,000 votes from the public.

The 11th-grader wrote that she sees wind power playing a larger role in the country's future energy supply. She envisioned that "we will have enough energy to generate power for our everyday lives such as electricity, transportation, and the internet," and that shifting to alternative energy sources "will greatly benefit our future generation as it will help to maximize preserving our vital nature and maintain a clean environment."

According to Google, submissions for the contest covered a broad range of imagination; from disease-curing robots to a world united by nature, even one depicting what it would be like to live on Mars.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME