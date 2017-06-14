Google asked: What kind of future do young Canadians want? Their response was robust and, in some cases, truly uplifting.

Today Google shows off a new Doodle designed by 11th-grader Jana Sofia Panem, the winner of this year's Doodle 4 Google - Canada contest. The Doodle depicts several symbols of environmentalism, sustainability and digital connectivity; all powered by a single wind turbine and set against a clear night sky.

The winning Doodle was one of more than 12,000 works submitted by students across Canada, according to Google . Panem's design was selected as the national winner out of four finalists, decided by more than 465,000 votes from the public.

The 11th-grader wrote that she sees wind power playing a larger role in the country's future energy supply. She envisioned that "we will have enough energy to generate power for our everyday lives such as electricity, transportation, and the internet," and that shifting to alternative energy sources "will greatly benefit our future generation as it will help to maximize preserving our vital nature and maintain a clean environment."

According to Google, submissions for the contest covered a broad range of imagination; from disease-curing robots to a world united by nature, even one depicting what it would be like to live on Mars.