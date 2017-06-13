Business
Search
Sign In
politicsA History of the Mayflower Hotel in 5 Scandals
Visitors walk in front of the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Allies Suddenly Begin to Question Robert Mueller's Russia Investigation
Mueller Testifies At Senate FBI Oversight Hearing
viralMerriam-Webster Happily Reports 'Scurrilous' Is Summer's Hottest New Word Thanks to Jeff Sessions
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Calls House Health Care Bill 'Mean'
President Trump Holds Meeting On Healthcare
Key Interviews and Speakers At The Milken Institute Asia Summit
David Bonderman, co-founder and chairman of TPG Holdings LP, speaks at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Uber

Uber Board Member Apologizes for 'Disrespectful' Joke About Women at Sexual Harassment Meeting

Aric Jenkins
6:40 PM ET

Billionaire businessman and Uber board member David Bonderman apologized Tuesday for making a "disrespectful" joke about women at an all-hands meeting intended to address the company's problems with sexual harassment.

As fellow board member Ariana Huffington was explaining the benefits of having more women on Uber's board, Bonderman said that, "Actually, what it shows is that it's much more likely there'll be more talking," Yahoo Finance first reported with leaked audio.

"Oh, come on, David," Huffington said in response.

Bonderman later apologized in a company-wide email. “I want to apologize to my fellow board member for a disrespectful comment that was directed at [Huffington] during today's email," he wrote. "It was inappropriate."

"David has apologized to all Uber employees for a remark that was totally inappropriate and against the new culture we are building at Uber," Huffington said in a statement, according to the Washington Post.

In the same meeting, the Uber board announced a leave of absence for CEO Travis Kalanick, who has long been grappling with criticisms of his leadership and workplace culture. He's also dealing with the recent death of his mother.

"The ultimate responsibility, for where we’ve gotten and how we’ve gotten here rests on my shoulders," Kalanick wrote in an e-mail to employees. "There is of course much to be proud of but there is much to improve. For Uber 2.0 to succeed there is nothing more important than dedicating my time to building out the leadership team. But if we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME