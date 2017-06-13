Politics
Donald Trump

President Trump Calls House Health Care Bill 'Mean'

Alan Fram / AP
4:56 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Congressional sources say President Donald Trump has told Republican senators that the House health care bill is "mean" and that the Senate version should be "more generous."

The remarks were a surprising critique of a Republican-written House measure whose passage Trump fought for and embraced. They also seem to undercut efforts by Senate conservatives to impose restrictions in their chamber's legislation, such as curbing the Medicaid health care program for the poor and limiting the services insurers must cover.

The sources say the president did not say what aspects of the bill he was characterizing.

Trump's comments were described by people who received accounts of a White House lunch Trump had Tuesday with 15 GOP senators. They spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal a closed-door conversation.

