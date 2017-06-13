A History of the Mayflower Hotel in 5 Scandals

Visitors walk in front of the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Visitors walk in front of the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Once again, the Mayflower Hotel is at the center of a political scandal.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate intelligence committee that he did not have any private meetings or recall any private conversations with Russian officials at an April 2016 event at the storied Washington hotel.

"Let me state this clearly: I have never met with or had any conversations with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election," he said.

A Getty photo of Sessions speaking with a guest at the event while Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak circulated on social media after Sessions' remarks and "Mayflower Hotel" began trending on Twitter.

Here's a notable Getty pic from the April 27, 2016 Mayflower Hotel event—Kislyak & Sessions both named in the official caption pic.twitter.com/epubUUfkKc - Kerry Eleveld (@kerryeleveld) June 1, 2017

It wasn't the first time that the hotel just north of the White House was the center of controversy. Here's a quick look at other Mayflower-related scandals.