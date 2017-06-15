U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Slams Reports of Obstruction of Justice Probe
GOP Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Gives Foreign Policy Address In DC
WyomingMan Falls Into Hot Spring at Yellowstone National Park
Firehole Spring
russiaVladimir Putin Calls James Comey's Leaking of Donald Trump Conversations 'Weird'
Putin, Hollande, Merkel And Poroshenko Meet Over Ukraine Peace Plan
Late Night TelevisionThe Best Late-Night Jokes About President Trump's Birthday
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Congressman Shot
The FBI Evidence Response Team inspects the third base side of the baseball field in Alexandria, Va., June 14, 2017, where a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice. Cliff Owen—AP
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Congressional Shooting, Obstruction of Justice and Man Booker International Prize

Melissa Chan
8:41 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Gunman who shot GOP congressman was a 'loner'

An Illinois man who shot a top Republican congressional leader and four other people at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia was a "loner" who had been apparently living out of a van for months in northern Virginia, authorities said. The 66-year-old suspect, James Hodgkinson, died of his injuries from a gun battle with police after wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a U.S. Capitol Police officer, a congressional staffer and a lobbyist. Scalise is in critical condition and needs more surgery, according to the hospital treating him.

Trump slams 'phony' obstruction of justice report

President Donald Trump blasted a news report that said Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the President for possible obstruction of justice in a pair of tweets Thursday morning. "They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," he wrote. "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA"

David Grossman wins Man Booker International Prize

David Grossman, a bestselling Israeli author, won this year's Man Booker International Prize for his novel A Horse Walks Into a Bar. The Man Booker International Prize rewards the finest global fiction in translation each year.

Also:

Casualties have been reported after a blast at a kindergarten entrance in China.

A UPS gunman filed an overtime grievance before fatally shooting three co-workers and then himself in San Francisco.

The Senate has approved sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate for the third time in six months.

A man fell into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park.

New Jersey's Chris Christie is the most unpopular governor in 20 years, in any state, according to a new poll.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME