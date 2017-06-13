Tech
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump's Disapproval Rating Just Hit Another Record High
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
viralFan Throws Water Bottle at Justin Bieber After He Says He Doesn't Know the Song 'Despacito'
One Love Manchester Benefit Concert
celebritiesKaty Perry Just Changed the Lyrics to 'Swish Swish' After Saying She Wants to End Feud With Taylor Swift
"Katy Perry - Witness World Wide" Exclusive YouTube Livestream Concert
PoliticsAttorney General Jeff Sessions' Turn in the Spotlight
Capitol
Video Games

Nintendo Just Announced a Full-Blown 'Metroid' Game Coming to 3DS This Year

Matt Peckham
1:39 PM ET

Metroid Prime 4 confirmed as in the offing for the Nintendo Switch not enough to slake your thirst for all things Samus Aran? How about a full-flown traditional Metroid game for the Nintendo 3DS, coming to the handheld later this year?

Nintendo unveiled the unexpected title with a world premiere trailer during its Nintendo Treehouse segment, following its E3 Nintendo Spotlight. The game—a reimagined version of the 1991 Game Boy game Metroid II: Return of Samus—is a rethink of the old-school, 2D side-scrollers that so defined the series.

On the upper screen, players control Samus, who can run, jump, flip and morph into a movable sphere, while on the bottom screen, a map keeps tabs on progress through the game's labyrinthine nether regions. Old-school Metroid was about fastidious exploration to unearth every last orthogonal sector, whether tucked behind false walls or passable only by wielding special weapons, and that still looks center-stage here. Nintendo says the game will also include a 360-degree free aim mode, melee counters and special energy draining powers.

And just like that, Metroid is back—not just for one Nintendo platform, but two.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME