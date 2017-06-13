Nintendo Just Announced a Full-Blown 'Metroid' Game Coming to 3DS This Year

Metroid Prime 4 confirmed as in the offing for the Nintendo Switch not enough to slake your thirst for all things Samus Aran? How about a full-flown traditional Metroid game for the Nintendo 3DS, coming to the handheld later this year?

Nintendo unveiled the unexpected title with a world premiere trailer during its Nintendo Treehouse segment, following its E3 Nintendo Spotlight. The game—a reimagined version of the 1991 Game Boy game Metroid II: Return of Samus— is a rethink of the old-school, 2D side-scrollers that so defined the series.

On the upper screen, players control Samus, who can run, jump, flip and morph into a movable sphere, while on the bottom screen, a map keeps tabs on progress through the game's labyrinthine nether regions. Old-school Metroid was about fastidious exploration to unearth every last orthogonal sector, whether tucked behind false walls or passable only by wielding special weapons, and that still looks center-stage here. Nintendo says the game will also include a 360-degree free aim mode, melee counters and special energy draining powers.

And just like that, Metroid is back—not just for one Nintendo platform, but two.