Stephen King Says President Trump Blocked Him on Twitter But J.K. Rowling Is Here to Help

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/2/15, airing on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) Lou Rocco—ABC via Getty Images

Stephen King's latest horror story: He's being blocked by President Trump on Twitter.

The noted horror author tweeted on Tuesday that he is being blocked from following Trump's Twitter account—a situation that other Americans have found themselves in after they made critical comments.

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. - Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Fellow blockbuster author and active Twitter user J.K. Rowling stepped in with an offer to help, offering to slide into his DMs with Trump's tweets. (Strictly speaking, this isn't necessary, as blocked users can read reposts of Trump's tweets on accounts like this one.)

King has been a long-time admirer of Rowling, writing a glowing review of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire back in 2000 for the New York Times and following it up with heaps of praise for both the rest of the Potter series, her non-Potter novel The Casual Vacancy , and her writing under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith .

Both King and Rowling have been vocally opposed to Trump, often taking to Twitter to criticize him. Recently, King tweeted a dig at Ivanka Trump and disparaged the Cabinet .

TIME reached out to King to confirm that he is being blocked, but he has not responded.

There is a legal debate about whether or not the President can block individual users since last week, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said they amount to "official statements by the President of the United States."

Fans of the writers are supportive of this arrangement between the two famous novelists.

