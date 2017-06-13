Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
GadgetsMicrosoft Probably Won't Make a Cheaper Laptop Any Time Soon
Microsoft Surface Laptop
Harry PotterPeople Are Going Crazy for New Cauldron Cakes at Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Harry Potter Diagon Alley At Universal Orlando
Law EnforcementPresident Trump Might Fire the Special Counsel. Can He Do That?
Mueller Testifies At Senate FBI Oversight Hearing
North KoreaWhat to Know About Otto Warmbier, the U.S. Student Freed by North Korea
American student Otto Frederick Warmbier, center, arrives at a court for his trial in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on March 16, 2015.
ABC's "Good Morning America" - 2015
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/2/15, airing on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) Lou Rocco—ABC via Getty Images
viral

Stephen King Says President Trump Blocked Him on Twitter But J.K. Rowling Is Here to Help

Raisa Bruner
12:53 PM ET

Stephen King's latest horror story: He's being blocked by President Trump on Twitter.

The noted horror author tweeted on Tuesday that he is being blocked from following Trump's Twitter account—a situation that other Americans have found themselves in after they made critical comments.

Fellow blockbuster author and active Twitter user J.K. Rowling stepped in with an offer to help, offering to slide into his DMs with Trump's tweets. (Strictly speaking, this isn't necessary, as blocked users can read reposts of Trump's tweets on accounts like this one.)

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/8746467944367390 72

King has been a long-time admirer of Rowling, writing a glowing review of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire back in 2000 for the New York Times and following it up with heaps of praise for both the rest of the Potter series, her non-Potter novel The Casual Vacancy, and her writing under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Related

T-Rex, artwork
viralMerriam-Webster Just Schooled This Dinosaur in an Ill-Advised Twitter Feud
viral
Merriam-Webster Just Schooled This Dinosaur in an Ill-Advised Twitter Feud

Both King and Rowling have been vocally opposed to Trump, often taking to Twitter to criticize him. Recently, King tweeted a dig at Ivanka Trump and disparaged the Cabinet.

TIME reached out to King to confirm that he is being blocked, but he has not responded.

There is a legal debate about whether or not the President can block individual users since last week, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said they amount to "official statements by the President of the United States."

Fans of the writers are supportive of this arrangement between the two famous novelists.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME