Scarlett Johansson Partied With Her Viral Lookalike and They Had the Best Time

Celebrity lookalikes come and go. But the rare doppelgänger can actually become pals with a star once they become famous for sharing a face.

That face belonged to Geraldine Dodd on Monday night after she finally partied with Scarlett Johansson at the Rough Night premiere. The 72-year-old grandma became an internet sensation when her grandson posted a 1967 photo to Reddit that showed she used to be a dead ringer for the Rough Night actor.

The pair walked the red carpet together holding glittery "name tag" bags. One read "hello my name is Scarlett," and the other — "hello my name is Geraldine." After that, Dodd and her grandson Denver spent the evening hobnobbing with the cast, and it was a truly a delightful ending to an internet miracle.

Photo courtesy of Denver Dodd.

Here's how it all started. In April, Johansson invited Dodd to the premiere of her movie after she saw the viral photo with a video the grandson posted to YouTube.

“Geraldine, I cannot tell you, I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike," she said. “I saw that you were - quote - ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

She continued: "Do you want to come see Rough Night with me? Be my guest. We're a bunch of partying girls so it's a good running theme, and I'll cover all your hidden costs. I'll see you at the bar. Be there or be square."

The grandma refused to be the latter.

"I'm not going to be square. I'm going to drink with her [and] see if I can drink her under the table. She has got to remember to take it easy on me. I'm 40 years older than her," Dodd told TIME in April.

Naturally, Dodd was a Hollywood natural and aced the party just like she aced the '60s. Watch the video of the Dodd family members and Johansson at the afterparty above.