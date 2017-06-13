Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
viralTom Cruise Can't Stop Crying and Laughing at His Hilarious Memes
"The Mummy" New York Fan Event
White HousePresident Trump's Disapproval Rating Just Hit Another Record High
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
viralFan Throws Water Bottle at Justin Bieber After He Says He Doesn't Know the Song 'Despacito'
One Love Manchester Benefit Concert
Video GamesNintendo Just Announced a Full-Blown 'Metroid' Game Coming to 3DS This Year
celebrities

Scarlett Johansson Partied With Her Viral Lookalike and They Had the Best Time

Ashley Hoffman
1:30 PM ET

Celebrity lookalikes come and go. But the rare doppelgänger can actually become pals with a star once they become famous for sharing a face.

That face belonged to Geraldine Dodd on Monday night after she finally partied with Scarlett Johansson at the Rough Night premiere. The 72-year-old grandma became an internet sensation when her grandson posted a 1967 photo to Reddit that showed she used to be a dead ringer for the Rough Night actor.

The pair walked the red carpet together holding glittery "name tag" bags. One read "hello my name is Scarlett," and the other — "hello my name is Geraldine." After that, Dodd and her grandson Denver spent the evening hobnobbing with the cast, and it was a truly a delightful ending to an internet miracle.

Photo courtesy of Denver Dodd. 

Here's how it all started. In April, Johansson invited Dodd to the premiere of her movie after she saw the viral photo with a video the grandson posted to YouTube.

“Geraldine, I cannot tell you, I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike," she said. “I saw that you were - quote - ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

She continued: "Do you want to come see Rough Night with me? Be my guest. We're a bunch of partying girls so it's a good running theme, and I'll cover all your hidden costs. I'll see you at the bar. Be there or be square."

The grandma refused to be the latter.

"I'm not going to be square. I'm going to drink with her [and] see if I can drink her under the table. She has got to remember to take it easy on me. I'm 40 years older than her," Dodd told TIME in April.

Naturally, Dodd was a Hollywood natural and aced the party just like she aced the '60s. Watch the video of the Dodd family members and Johansson at the afterparty above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME