Paul Ryan to Donald Trump: 'Let Robert Mueller Do His Job'

Paul Ryan speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 8, 2017.

Paul Ryan speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 8, 2017. Cliff Owen—AP

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says the White House and President Donald Trump should let the special counsel's investigation continue, and await vindication.

Ryan told reporters Tuesday: "The best advice would be to let Robert Mueller do his job."

The Wisconsin Republican commented in response to a Trump friend, Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, who suggested Monday night that the president was already thinking about "terminating" Mueller from his position as special counsel. Such a move would create a firestorm coming weeks after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Ryan said the smartest thing for the president to do would be to let the investigation continue and be vindicated.

Said Ryan: "I know Bob Mueller. I have confidence in Bob Mueller."