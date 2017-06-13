Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Holidays35 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon
Silhouette of Father and Son on the Golf Course
U.S.Video Shows Penn State Fraternity Pledge's Final Hours Before Hazing Death
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Is Challenging Kids to Prank Their Dads on Father's Day in the Most Jimmy Kimmel Way
Jimmy Kimmel Live
PoliticsPaul Ryan to Donald Trump: 'Let Robert Mueller Do His Job'
Paul Ryan
celebrities

Watch Chrissy Teigen Prank Speed Daters With Hilariously Awkward Results

Raisa Bruner
11:08 AM ET

Chrissy Teigen may be one-half of one of entertainment's most enviable couples alongside Tony winner John Legend, but that doesn't mean she has ideal dating advice for singles.

In a prank video made with writer Derek Blasberg for a series for Vanity Fair, the model, cookbook author, and Twitter queen secretly fed lines to a speed dater via an invisible earpiece — to hilariously awkward results for all parties involved.

Props go out to her willing subject, Jonathan, for accepting her cringe-worthy stage directions in stride. At different points, Teigen insisted that Jonathan ask his unwitting speed date companions to let him try on their earrings, to tell him about the times they've said "I love you," and to touch each other's hair while commenting on the date's strong jaw and the potential appearance of their future children together. And that was just a warm-up.

By the third speed dating victim, Teigen was really on a roll, instructing Jonathan to kick off by telling the new man, "I like you physically. Let's get mental." She followed that up with, "What's the weirdest thing about you?" and then directed that he tell the near-stranger that they should be together. While these are strong moves, they're not for the faint of heart. Probably don't try Teigen's zany pick-up line suggestions at home, or at a bar when you're looking to hit it off with a new paramour. But if you're looking to get "mental," check out her approach to love, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME