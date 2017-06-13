Merriam-Webster Just Schooled This Dinosaur in an Ill-Advised Twitter Feud

Merriam Webster has carved out a distinct niche on social media as a swift political commentator on Twitter. It's latest target, however, was not a politician, but an extinct animal.

The animal in question, SUE the T.rex, is part of an exhibit at Chicago's Field Museum. The short-lived Twitter battle began Monday, when the dinosaur's publicity account posed a poll to the Internet: what type of fresh dinosaur content would followers like the account to post? Out of all the possible poll responses, "Random feuds" edged out "Velociraptor hatin'" as the winner.

YOU HAVE BEEN RANDOMLY SELECTED TO OFFER FEEDBACK FOR THIS TWITTER FEED. WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE MORE OF HERE? - SUE the T. rex (@SUEtheTrex) June 12, 2017

And so it was on. The social media team behind the Tyrannosaurus handle selected a target: Merriam Webster.

The dictionary? Yes, the dictionary. The account, which rolls deep with 526,000 followers, boasts a witty sense of humor and has the ability to make headlines on the daily with a single well-timed tweet.

The world's largest dinosaur, the T. Rex is a fearsome, meat-eating creature with nearly 26,000 followers to its name. But it was still no match for the social media team at Merriam Webster.

Suffice it to say that the dinosaur promptly got owned when Merriam Webster clapped back with the facts about the proportion of the Rex's arms.

We're out of your reach. - Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) June 12, 2017

The internet was quick to react as the two accounts went tweet to tweet.

That was definitely an extinction level event. - Eric DeBlackmere (@AstronomerEric) June 12, 2017

The museum retweeted one user's observation that, in fairness, it was a dictionary's game.

in retrospect, it was probably a mistake to get into a war of words with a dictionary - Jonathan Aguilar (@AggleDetector) June 12, 2017

And made up for its public loss with a joke.