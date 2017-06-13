As has become an annual tradition, Jimmy Kimmel has announced a new Fathers' Day prank for dads to be wary of this Sunday. After previously challenging kids to celebrate the holiday by serving their dads breakfast in the shower , spraying them with hoses and throwing cake in their faces , the late night host issued a dare on Monday night's episode of Live! that simply involves children telling their fathers they love them — with a twist, of course.

"This year, we're not going to dump food on dad, we're not going to throw anything in his face — what I want you to do is quietly sneak up on your father and yell, 'I love you, dad,' as loud as you can," he explained. "You can do this while he's sleeping, eating — just don't do it while he's driving or shaving. Don't kill or injure your father."

Watch the full clip above.