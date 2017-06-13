1. Local gyms can help spot eating disorders — but what happens next is tricky.
By Donna De La Cruz in the Washington Post
2. Your body — not the bread — determines if white or wheat bread is healthier for you.
By the Weizmann Institute for Science
3. This is how neuroscience is helping traumatized kids heal and learn.
By Anya Kamenetz in KQED’s MindShift
4. Augmented reality could become the secret weapon for rapid job training. Here’s how.
By Ron Miller in TechCrunch
5. This gigantic grocery vending machine could change shopping as we know it.
By Mayukh Sen in Food 52
