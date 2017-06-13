The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Local Gyms Can Help Spot Eating Disorders

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 2: People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people around the country join health clubs in the first week of the new year as part of their New Year's resolution. Many health clubs see a surge in business of 25 percent immediately after the new year, only to see those numbers level off by spring. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt—Getty Images

1. Local gyms can help spot eating disorders — but what happens next is tricky.

By Donna De La Cruz in the Washington Post

2. Your body — not the bread — determines if white or wheat bread is healthier for you.

By the Weizmann Institute for Science

3. This is how neuroscience is helping traumatized kids heal and learn.

By Anya Kamenetz in KQED’s MindShift

4. Augmented reality could become the secret weapon for rapid job training. Here’s how.

By Ron Miller in TechCrunch

5. This gigantic grocery vending machine could change shopping as we know it.

By Mayukh Sen in Food 52

