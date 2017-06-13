World
Search
Sign In
georgiaGeorgia Inmates Are on the Run After Killing 2 Prison Guards
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
societyMeet the Couple Who Got Married in Virtual Reality
Florida2 Men Got in a Fight Over Dog Poop. It Didn't End Well
Taking a walk.
BizarreWoman Who Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Unexpectedly Gives Birth on Sidewalk
Baby Names
DPRK-PYONGYANG-US-STUDENT-TRIAL
American student Otto Frederick Warmbier, center, arrives at a court for his trial in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on March 16, 2015. American student Otto Frederick Warmbier, held by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for anti-DPRK crimes. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
North Korea

North Korea Releases Jailed American Student Otto Warmbier

Matthew Lee / AP
9:46 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

Tillerson says that Warmbier is on his way back to the U.S. to be re-united with his family. He says in a statement that the State Department secured Warmbier's release at the direction of President Donald Trump. Tillerson says the State Department continues discussing three other detained Americans with North Korea.

The announcement comes as former NBA player Dennis Rodman is paying a return visit to North Korea.

Warmbier is a University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati. He was sentenced in March after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME