Watch Nintendo's Big E3 Event Live Right Here

Alex Fitzpatrick
8:37 AM ET

Hot on the heels of the release of its Switch console, Nintendo is set to showcase a slew of upcoming games at its E3 event Tuesday. The livestream, which you can watch above, begins at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

What should you expect? Certainly news about Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo's upcoming Switch platformer featuring its iconic Italian plumber. We'll also see more about Arms, its curious motion-controlled boxing title. And there will probably be news on the Splatoon 2 front, a followup to Nintendo's kid-friendly take on the first-person shooter genre.

