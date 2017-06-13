Politics
‘Agenda of Hate’: President Trump Goes After Courts, Media in New Tweets

Jennifer Calfas
8:03 AM ET

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Tuesday — outraged over the latest blow to his travel ban as well as the media's coverage of his Administration.

Just hours after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court unanimously upheld the decision blocking Trump's revised travel ban, the President suggested this case, too, will face the Supreme Court.

"Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C.," Trump tweeted.

On Twitter, Trump has used "S.C." as an abbreviation for the Supreme Court.

The panel of three judges ruled Monday that Trump's revised travel ban discriminated against people for their nationality without justification, violating U.S. immigration law. The judges cited Trump's previous tweets as reasoning for their ruling, pointing to one from June 5 where Trump said a travel ban was needed "for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won't help us protect our people."

Last month, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia ruled against the travel ban, and the Trump Administration has appealed it to the Supreme Court.

Trump also lashed out at the media again Tuesday, accusing reporters of publishing "purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate."

It is unclear if there is a specific story Trump is referring to, but reports citing Trump insiders have been swirling that he is considering firing Robert Mueller, who was appointed as a special counselor to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump's longtime friend, Christopher Ruddy, told PBS's NewsHour that Trump was "considering, perhaps, terminating the special counsel."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the New York Times Ruddy "never spoke to the President regarding that issue."

