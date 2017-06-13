Congressman Proposes 'COVFEFE Act' to Preserve President Trump's Tweets

The Twitter Inc. accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @POTUS and @realDoanldTrump, are seen on an Apple Inc. iPhone arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

The Twitter Inc. accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @POTUS and @realDoanldTrump, are seen on an Apple Inc. iPhone arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Democratic congressman has introduced a bill that aims to preserve President Trump's tweets to make sure they are archived as part of his presidential records.

Dubbed the COVFEFE Act in reference to Trump's mysterious late-night tweet in May, the bill would add "social media" as an amendment to the Presidential Records Act, which ensures that presidential communications are preserved. Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley introduced the act in response to Trump's "unprecedented" use of Twitter, according to a statement .

"In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets," Quigley said. "Tweets are powerful and the President must be held accountable for every post."

When spelled out the COVFEFE Act would officially read: Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement. If the Presidential Records Act is amended to include the term "social media" as a documentary material, it would be illegal for the President to delete tweets.

Trump's frequent use of Twitter has already had legal consequence — the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals cited a recent tweet by the President in its decision to block his revised travel ban on Monday.