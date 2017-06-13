Politics
Search
Sign In
Supreme CourtPlease Don't Ever Call Me Or My Family 'Basically White'
White HouseChris Ruddy: President Trump Is Considering Firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller
Mueller Testifies At Senate FBI Oversight Hearing
celebritiesHow Naomi Campbell Convinced Donald Trump to Give Her Money: ‘I Know Something About Ego’
White HouseCabinet Members Take Turns Praising President Trump in Meeting
President Trump Leads a Cabinet Meeting
White House

Congressman Proposes 'COVFEFE Act' to Preserve President Trump's Tweets

Mahita Gajanan
Jun 12, 2017

A Democratic congressman has introduced a bill that aims to preserve President Trump's tweets to make sure they are archived as part of his presidential records.

Dubbed the COVFEFE Act in reference to Trump's mysterious late-night tweet in May, the bill would add "social media" as an amendment to the Presidential Records Act, which ensures that presidential communications are preserved. Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley introduced the act in response to Trump's "unprecedented" use of Twitter, according to a statement.

"In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets," Quigley said. "Tweets are powerful and the President must be held accountable for every post."

When spelled out the COVFEFE Act would officially read: Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement. If the Presidential Records Act is amended to include the term "social media" as a documentary material, it would be illegal for the President to delete tweets.

Trump's frequent use of Twitter has already had legal consequence — the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals cited a recent tweet by the President in its decision to block his revised travel ban on Monday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME