This Eye-Catching Avocado Art Is Exactly as Crazy As It Sounds

For a creative mind, everything is a medium. Even the food we eat. Even, say, an avocado . Once more, everyone's favorite green superfood is in the spotlight, thanks to its supple yet firm interior flesh, which provides an optimal canvas for culinary artists to make a miniature-sized masterpiece. But snap that pic quickly; avocado flesh will turn brown in an instant if left exposed, as frequent consumers of the nutrient-rich fruit know all too well.

Behold: avocado art might just be the new latte art. It's definitely only going to become more of a thing from here, as Reddit went wild for some carved avocado art over the weekend, thanks to an image of an intricately-carved work embedded in an avocado peel that was shared on the platform's "Art" forum and credited to artist Daniele Barresi. As it turns out, there is quite a bit of verdant temporary sculpture floating around the internet beyond Barresi's intaglio design, just waiting for its time in the sun. Check out some of the best that have surfaced recently, from "pixelated" avocados to delicate engravings making use of the fruit's hard pit to attempts at recreating historically famous works of art within the confines of a humble avocado.

A not so avo-casual Friday at The Avocado Show today! Thanks to @danielebarresi_artist who made this piece of avo art for us 🥑💚 #theavocadoshow #sopretty #avocado A post shared by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

UK General Election has got me wishing I was her right now 🌴🥑🤷🏻‍♀️ #generalelection #uk #politics #peaceandquiet #avocadoart #avocado #art #design #saynotomagnolia #travel #dreaming A post shared by Say No To Magnolia (@saynotomagnolia) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

AMAZING!🥑🏆 #avocado #avocadoart #perfect A post shared by New Zealand Avocado 🥑 (@nz_avocado) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

We had to repost this. It was too beautiful to post in the middle of the night. Pixelated avocado and dream salad by the super talented Ami @the_sunkissed_kitchen. I can't even imagine how much patience this will take. #avocadolover A post shared by THRIVE Magazine: VEGAN (@thrivemags) on May 22, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

The softest cocoon 🥑 (back in the womb) • I will be offering new works for sale tomorrow, Friday 9th June at 7pm Irish time (24 hours from now) 😊 you can preview the new listings in my website shop now - link in bio 💛 A post shared by Avocado Stone Faces (@avocadostonefaces) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

And of course, let's not forget the avocado lattes.