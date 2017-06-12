Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
SenateChuck Schumer Had His Own Version of President Trump's Flattery-Filled Cabinet Meeting
(L-R) White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Veran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson laugh during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2017. /
EnvironmentPresident Trump's Interior Secretary Suggests the Bears Ears National Monument In Utah Be Smaller
Two Utah National Monuments Under Review By Department Of Interior
DiversityUber's Problems Are Silicon Valley's Problems
Key Speakers At Noah Technology Conference
Donald TrumpA Judge Just Cited a Trump Tweet When Ruling Against Him. Again.
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
Close up of split Avocado
Close up of split Avocado JamieB—Getty Images/RooM RF
Food & Drink

This Eye-Catching Avocado Art Is Exactly as Crazy As It Sounds

Raisa Bruner
5:09 PM ET

For a creative mind, everything is a medium. Even the food we eat. Even, say, an avocado. Once more, everyone's favorite green superfood is in the spotlight, thanks to its supple yet firm interior flesh, which provides an optimal canvas for culinary artists to make a miniature-sized masterpiece. But snap that pic quickly; avocado flesh will turn brown in an instant if left exposed, as frequent consumers of the nutrient-rich fruit know all too well.

Behold: avocado art might just be the new latte art. It's definitely only going to become more of a thing from here, as Reddit went wild for some carved avocado art over the weekend, thanks to an image of an intricately-carved work embedded in an avocado peel that was shared on the platform's "Art" forum and credited to artist Daniele Barresi. As it turns out, there is quite a bit of verdant temporary sculpture floating around the internet beyond Barresi's intaglio design, just waiting for its time in the sun. Check out some of the best that have surfaced recently, from "pixelated" avocados to delicate engravings making use of the fruit's hard pit to attempts at recreating historically famous works of art within the confines of a humble avocado.

AMAZING!🥑🏆 #avocado #avocadoart #perfect

A post shared by New Zealand Avocado 🥑 (@nz_avocado) on

Y'all seen the new craze? #avocadoart #healthy #Perth #art #foodie #foodies #healthierperth #fitspo

A post shared by Swany (@healthier_perth) on

And of course, let's not forget the avocado lattes.

Avocado lattes - yay or nay? 🤔 🥑=❤️ ☕️=❤️ 🥑+☕️=❤️?

A post shared by New Zealand Avocado 🥑 (@nz_avocado) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME