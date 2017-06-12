For a creative mind, everything is a medium. Even the food we eat. Even, say, an avocado. Once more, everyone's favorite green superfood is in the spotlight, thanks to its supple yet firm interior flesh, which provides an optimal canvas for culinary artists to make a miniature-sized masterpiece. But snap that pic quickly; avocado flesh will turn brown in an instant if left exposed, as frequent consumers of the nutrient-rich fruit know all too well.
Behold: avocado art might just be the new latte art. It's definitely only going to become more of a thing from here, as Reddit went wild for some carved avocado art over the weekend, thanks to an image of an intricately-carved work embedded in an avocado peel that was shared on the platform's "Art" forum and credited to artist Daniele Barresi. As it turns out, there is quite a bit of verdant temporary sculpture floating around the internet beyond Barresi's intaglio design, just waiting for its time in the sun. Check out some of the best that have surfaced recently, from "pixelated" avocados to delicate engravings making use of the fruit's hard pit to attempts at recreating historically famous works of art within the confines of a humble avocado.
And of course, let's not forget the avocado lattes.