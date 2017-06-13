Newsfeed
celebrities

10 Cool Celebrity Dads to Follow on Instagram

Cady Lang
4:17 PM ET

While celebrities like The Rock and John Legend might be best known for their work on the silver screen or on the airwaves, they can also lay claim to other important roles in their life — namely, being amazing fathers. As any parent knows, raising a little one is just as much about major life milestones as it is about the small, everyday moments, which is why following along on Instagram for the candid moments is not only fun, but offers insight into the nuances of fatherhood.

In honor of Father's Day 2017, TIME has rounded up 10 celebrity dads who are definitely worth a follow on Instagram.

John Legend: The crooner is currently on his Light and Darkness tour but is so enamored with his beautiful baby daughter Luna Simone Stephens that the majority of his Instagram posts are about her; in fact, Legend has even made a special hashtag for Luna during the tour, #LunasFirstTour. Expect to see plenty of loved-up shots of Legend and wife, Twitter legend Chrissy Teigen and Luna as they have lots of adventures as a family.

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium💦🐋🐳🐬🐟💦

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Chance the Rapper: Chicago's favorite son is a new father to Kensli, his adorable baby girl. While Chance has been vocal about how Kensli has helped him grow as both a person and a musical artist, you need look no further than his Instagram account, which is filled with plenty of candid selfies and videos of his time with his precious daughter.

Look up Kensli, say cheese!

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Girl, I am missing you something bad right now. I need to come home soon.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

I love you

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Chris Pratt: The Jurassic World star and wife Anna Faris are the proud parents of Jack, who was born prematurely but is now a healthy four-year-old; Pratt's used his platform since then to talk about issues relating to premature birth.

DJ Khaled: DJ Khaled, Snapchat sage and cocoa butter enthusiast, is one of the hardest working producers in the industry, so it should come as no surprise that his equally jolly progeny, Asahd is one of the hardest working babies around, already listed as a producer for many of Khaled's tracks and appearing on many of his recent music covers. Khaled's Instagram has turned into a veritable tribute to Asahd (despite the fact that Asahd has his own active Instagram account with no less than 760k followers), with the tiny tot rubbing shoulders with everyone from Rihanna to Nas.

Me and my son got the same stylist #WeTheBest #ToTheMax @jumpman23 #GRATEFUL #JUNE23RD

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka: Harris and Burtka make parenting their twins Harper and Gideon look not only fun but easy. Between their always epic family costumes every Halloween to their amazing culinary outings (how many other toddlers do you know that sample the tasting menu at Babbo?), it's enough to want to be adopted into the Harris-Burtka clan.

Pre-school Valentine's Day prep with @dbelicious and the Wonder Twins. #ABCs #penmanshipstruggles

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

The Rock: While the Rock is a confirmed softie — remember the time that he gave a fan a selfie after she started crying? — a quick scroll through his Instagram feed shows that it's his young daughter, Jasmine, who has really captured his heart.

Steph Curry: Steph Curry might have been voted league MVP for two consecutive years (the last of which was a unanimous vote) but everyone knows that the real MVPs of the family are his gorgeous daughters Riley and Ryan. Riley, no stranger to sports media, made headlines when she stole the show at her father's press conference not just once but twice, proving that even when you're an NBA player, you can still get upstaged by your kid.

Merry Christmas y'all. Enjoy your family time and Don't forget the reason for the season! 🙏🏽

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

Mood every time I get to play this game!

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

David Beckham: The world-renowned footballer is a father of four, something that's well-reflected on his Instagram, where at any moment, you might see sweet snaps of his youngest daughter Harper or selfies with his sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.

Kiss for Daddy ❤️

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Mahershala Ali: The Oscar-winning Moonlight star has proven that he's just as doting a father figure in real life as he is on screen.

Bari Najma✨

A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on

Bari x Abu 💜

A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on

Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 💜2/22/17 #pisces

A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on

Chris Hemsworth: The Thor star is a father of three, something he enthusiastically documents on his Instagram, with plenty of shots of his daddy duties.

Did you brush your teeth mate?

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

