Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted a video on Twitter mocking President Donald Trump's praise-filed first full cabinet meeting.



Schumer's video is captioned, "GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!!" and consists of staffers lavishing compliments on Schumer in a not-so-subtle dig at Trump's meeting, where Trump's Cabinet lauded the president’s actions so far.

"You have great hair, nobody has better hair than you," said a staffer in Schumer's parody video.

"Before we go any further, I just want to say thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda,” said a staffer in Schumer's parody video — almost an exact quote from the White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in Trump's Cabinet meeting — before the whole table bursts into laugher.

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac - Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

Trump's meeting was criticized by some after the odd assortment of compliments was televised .