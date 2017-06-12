Politics
(L-R) White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Veran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson laugh during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2017. /
(L-R) White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Veran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson laugh during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2017.  NICHOLAS KAMM—AFP/Getty Images
Senate

Chuck Schumer Had His Own Version of President Trump's Flattery-Filled Cabinet Meeting

Emily Weyrauch
4:31 PM ET

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted a video on Twitter mocking President Donald Trump's praise-filed first full cabinet meeting.

Schumer's video is captioned, "GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!!" and consists of staffers lavishing compliments on Schumer in a not-so-subtle dig at Trump's meeting, where Trump's Cabinet lauded the president’s actions so far.

"You have great hair, nobody has better hair than you," said a staffer in Schumer's parody video.

"Before we go any further, I just want to say thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda,” said a staffer in Schumer's parody video — almost an exact quote from the White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in Trump's Cabinet meeting — before the whole table bursts into laugher.

Trump's meeting was criticized by some after the odd assortment of compliments was televised.

