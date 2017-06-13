Father’s Day is on June 18th, and if you’re planning to turn to the mega retailer Amazon.com to get something for your pop, it can be a little daunting. After all, the site has thousands of items to choose from.
That's why we’ve went through (most of) ‘em all to pick out the top 24 gifts ideas. Whether you’re buying for a new dad, a dad who loves to entertain, a dad who loves to grill or beyond, we’ve found something for you.
For the Photographer Dad
Upgrade his Instagrams with this easy-to-use camera that even a beginner can use — just think of all the cute family vacation photos he can take! (And yes, that is a hint that you should book a vacation...) Plus, you can connect it to your photo via Bluetooth so your next social media update is just a click away.
Buy It: Nikon D3400 camera $396.95 (orig. $496.95); amazon.com
Buy It: EEZ-Y Wired Selfie Stick Bundle, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It: Optoma ML750ST Ultra-Compact 700 Lumen WXGA Short Throw LED Projector with MHL Enabled HDMI Port, $524; amazon.com
Buy It: Nixplay Seed 8 inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame, $129.99; amazon.com
Buy It: GoPro Hero Session Camera, $149; amazon.com
For the Master of the Grill Dad
Buy It: 16 Piece Barbeque Grill Set, $29.99 (orig. $86.99); amazon.com
Buy It: YETI 20 oz. Rambler for Hot and Cold, $22.49; amazon.com
Buy It: Coleman Xtreme Cooler, $41.11; amazon.com
Buy It: Best Dad Ever Grilling & Barbeque Apron, $15.95; amazon.com
Buy It: Coleman Road Trip Propane Portable Grill LXE, $134.95; amazon.com
For the Tech-Savvy Dad
Buy It: Fossil Q Founder 2.0 Touchscreen Leather Smart Watch, $255; amazon.com
Buy It: Tile Mate Key Finder. Phone Finder. Anything Finder, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It: Skullcandy Ink'd Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $31.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It: Echo Dot, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It: LG Watch Sport, $410; amazon.com
For the New Dad
Buy It: Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada by Jimmy Fallon, $6.19; amazon.com
Buy It: Matching Funny Shirts, $27.99 - $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It: 16 oz. Pint Glass, $12.95; amazon.com
Buy It: Daddy's Tools of the Trade Changing Toolbelt, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It: Dad Life: A Manly Adult Coloring Book, $8.09; amazon.com
For the Sports Superfan Dad
Buy It: NFL Grill Set, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It: Adidas Men's Track Pants, $23.11 - $57.02; amazon.com
Buy It: NFL Embossed Billfold Wallet, $37.80; amazon.com
Buy It: Arccos Driver Tracking System, $49.95; amazon.com
Buy It: Status Men's Golf Clubs and Ball, $19.99; amazon.com
For the Dad Who Loves to Entertain
Buy It: Premium 7 Piece Bar Set, $29.95 (orig. $59.97); amazon.com
Buy It: 1byone Bluetooth Record Player, $129.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
Buy It: Whiskey Stone Reusable Ice Cubes, $7.95 (orig. $10); amazon.com
Buy It: Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit, $36.36; amazon.com
Buy It: Sonos CONNECT Wireless Receiver Component for Streaming Music, $349; amazon.com
For the Classic Dad
Buy It: Tommy Hilfiger Men's Buffalo Tartan Tie, $9.86 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Buy It: Super Dad Coupons, $7.95; amazon.com
Buy It: Tamarac by Slippers International, $25.55 - 49.99; amazon.com
Buy It: Engraved Monogram Coffee Mug, $16.99; amazon.com
Buy It: Nautica Men's Robe, $37.99; amazon.com
