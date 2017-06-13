A father gives his son a high five on the golf course. Silhouette. Additional themes of the image are father's day, relationship, bonding, care, togetherness, love, single parent, father, parenting, child, boys, fun, sport, game, playing, leisure, recreation, walking, encouragement, role model, aspirations, dads, and congratulating. Rear view. Unrecognizable people. Boy is elementary age.

A father gives his son a high five on the golf course. Silhouette. Additional themes of the image are father's day, relationship, bonding, care, togetherness, love, single parent, father, parenting, child, boys, fun, sport, game, playing, leisure, recreation, walking, encouragement, role model, aspirations, dads, and congratulating. Rear view. Unrecognizable people. Boy is elementary age. ImagineGolf—Getty Images

Father’s Day is on June 18th, and if you’re planning to turn to the mega retailer Amazon.com to get something for your pop, it can be a little daunting. After all, the site has thousands of items to choose from.

That's why we’ve went through (most of) ‘em all to pick out the top 24 gifts ideas. Whether you’re buying for a new dad, a dad who loves to entertain, a dad who loves to grill or beyond, we’ve found something for you.

For the Photographer Dad



Upgrade his Instagrams with this easy-to-use camera that even a beginner can use — just think of all the cute family vacation photos he can take! (And yes, that is a hint that you should book a vacation...) Plus, you can connect it to your photo via Bluetooth so your next social media update is just a click away.

Buy It: Nikon D3400 camera $396.95 ( orig. $496.95) ; amazon.com

Buy It: EEZ-Y Wired Selfie Stick Bundle, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It: Optoma ML750ST Ultra-Compact 700 Lumen WXGA Short Throw LED Projector with MHL Enabled HDMI Port, $524; amazon.com

Buy It: Nixplay Seed 8 inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame, $129.99; amazon.com

Buy It: GoPro Hero Session Camera, $149; amazon.com

For the Master of the Grill Dad

Buy It: 16 Piece Barbeque Grill Set, $29.99 (orig. $86.99) ; amazon.com

Buy It: YETI 20 oz. Rambler for Hot and Cold, $22.49; amazon.com

Buy It: Coleman Xtreme Cooler, $41.11; amazon.com

Buy It: Best Dad Ever Grilling & Barbeque Apron, $15.95; amazon.com

Buy It: Coleman Road Trip Propane Portable Grill LXE, $134.95; amazon.com

For the Tech-Savvy Dad

Buy It: Fossil Q Founder 2.0 Touchscreen Leather Smart Watch, $255; amazon.com

Buy It: Tile Mate Key Finder. Phone Finder. Anything Finder, $24.99; amazon.com

Buy It: Skullcandy Ink'd Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $31.99 (orig. $49.99) ; amazon.com

Buy It: Echo Dot, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) ; amazon.com

Buy It: LG Watch Sport, $410; amazon.com

For the New Dad

Buy It: Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada by Jimmy Fallon, $6.19; amazon.com

Buy It: Matching Funny Shirts, $27.99 - $29.99; amazon.com

Buy It: 16 oz. Pint Glass, $12.95; amazon.com

Buy It: Daddy's Tools of the Trade Changing Toolbelt, $29.99; amazon.com

Buy It: Dad Life: A Manly Adult Coloring Book, $8.09; amazon.com

For the Sports Superfan Dad

Buy It: NFL Grill Set, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It: Adidas Men's Track Pants, $23.11 - $57.02; amazon.com

Buy It: NFL Embossed Billfold Wallet, $37.80; amazon.com

Buy It: Arccos Driver Tracking System, $49.95; amazon.com

Buy It: Status Men's Golf Clubs and Ball, $19.99; amazon.com

For the Dad Who Loves to Entertain

Buy It: Premium 7 Piece Bar Set, $29.95 (orig. $59.97) ; amazon.com

Buy It: 1byone Bluetooth Record Player, $129.99 (orig. $169.99) ; amazon.com

Buy It: Whiskey Stone Reusable Ice Cubes, $7.95 (orig. $10) ; amazon.com

Buy It: Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit, $36.36; amazon.com

Buy It: Sonos CONNECT Wireless Receiver Component for Streaming Music, $349; amazon.com

For the Classic Dad

Buy It: Tommy Hilfiger Men's Buffalo Tartan Tie, $9.86 (orig. $65) ; amazon.com

Buy It: Super Dad Coupons, $7.95; amazon.com

Buy It: Tamarac by Slippers International, $25.55 - 49.99; amazon.com

Buy It: Engraved Monogram Coffee Mug, $16.99; amazon.com

Buy It: Nautica Men's Robe, $37.99; amazon.com

