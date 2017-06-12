Newsfeed
John Legend attends the 2017 TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.
entertainment

All John Legend Needs to Achieve 'EGOT' Status Now Is an Emmy

Isabella Biedienharn / Entertainment Weekly
1:40 PM ET

After winning a Tony Award Sunday night for co-producing the revival of August Wilson’s play, Jitney, John Legend is now one letter away from achieving coveted EGOT status — earning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony over the course of one’s career.

Legend took home an Oscar in 2015 for his song “Glory” from the movie Selma, and, of course, has won a whopping 10 Grammys across his Legend-ary music career. The only thing the actor-writer-musician-producer needs now is an Emmy. This could happen if Legend were to win an Emmy for his series

This could happen if Legend were to win an Emmy for his series Underground, which he executive produces and appeared in as Frederick Douglas. The hitch in that plan for the moment, though, is that WGN canceled Underground at the end of May. Still, Legend has expressed hope that the series will find a home at another network. Here’s hoping Legend seeks out more TV projects in the near future!

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, for one, was thrilled by his proximity to the rare honor.

The list of artists who have actually achieved EGOT status is slim. Only 12 people have won an award in all four major categories, including composer Richard Rodgers, stars Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, and Whoopi Goldberg, director Mike Nichols, Frozen’s Robert Lopez, and producer Scott Rudin.

Also one letter away from EGOT are notables Lin-Manuel Miranda (who needs an “O”) and Viola Davis (who needs her “G”).

This article originally appeared on EW.com

