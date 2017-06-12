Prince William, Duke of Cambridge plays chase with Mia Tindall as they attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match during the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 11, 2017 in Tetbury, England.

It was a fine day for a polo match on Sunday at England's Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, and Prince William , Duke of Cambridge, showed up to put his equestrian skills to use for charity.

But the royal also spent some time playing a different kind of game, chasing after his young royal cousin, Mia Tindall, while not on horseback. (Mia is the three-year-old daughter of noted equestrian Zara Phillips Tindall , daughter of Princess Anne, William's aunt. That puts her in line to the throne.)

William, father of Prince George and Princess Charlotte , has had plenty of experience spending time with spirited youngsters of his own — and put that knowledge to use during his playtime with the young Tindall, whose dad Mike is a famous rugby player and former captain of the English team. ( George and Charlotte , however, didn't attend this event.)

During the weekend's Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, the Duke's team unfortunately did not manage to eke out a win against their opponents. They did, however, help raise money for two charities the royal supports: Child Bereavement U.K. and Fields in Trust.

It was a busy, equine-focused weekend for William: he also suited up and participated in a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade celebrating the Queen's birthday, which will take place on June 17.