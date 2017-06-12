Diddy Is Now the World's Highest Paid Celebrity

Forbes already declared Diddy the richest artist in hip-hop this year, and now Puff Daddy has an even bigger title to add to his résumé: He’s also No. 1 on Forbes’ annual Celebrity 100 ranking of the world’s highest paid celebrities, the publication announced Monday.

Although Diddy was No. 22 on the list in 2016, he jumped up 21 spots thanks to the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, his partnership with Ciroc vodka, and selling a portion of his Sean John clothing line. According to Forbes, his earnings from the past year total $130 million; last month, they put his net worth at $820 million .

After being at No. 34 last year, Beyoncé takes the No. 2 spot with earnings totaling $105 million thanks to the Formation World Tour and Lemonade. Writer J.K. Rowling follows at the No. 3 spot with $95 million, Drake’s at No. 4 with $94 million, and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo rounds out the top five with $93 million.

See this year’s full Celebrity 100 list here .

