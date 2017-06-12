John McCain Says U.S. Global Leadership Was Better Under Obama Than Trump

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain said in a new interview that America's standing in the world was better under former President Barack Obama than it is now under President Donald Trump .

McCain, Obama's 2008 opponent who remained a vocal critic during his presidency, asked by The Guardian whether U.S. standing in the world was better under Obama. “As far as American leadership is concerned, yes,” McCain said.

He was also critical of Trump's Twitter attacks against London Mayor Sadiq Khan following the recent terrorist attack in the city.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

McCain said Trump sent the message to the United Kingdom that, “America does not want to lead.”

“They are not sure of American leadership, whether it be in Siberia or whether it be in Antarctica,” McCain said.