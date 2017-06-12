Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesGal Gadot Shares Inspiring Reactions That Prove Why Kids Needed Wonder Woman
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" - Arrivals
Five Best IdeasThere’s No Advantage Washing Your Hands with Hot Water
washing hands
celebritiesWatch Rihanna Play Soccer at Her Baby Cousin's Birthday Party
70th Cannes Film Festival - Okja premiere
TurkeyEarthquake Rattles Western Turkey, Injuring at Least 10
Turkey Earthquake
Foreign Policy

John McCain Says U.S. Global Leadership Was Better Under Obama Than Trump

Emily Weyrauch
11:20 AM ET

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain said in a new interview that America's standing in the world was better under former President Barack Obama than it is now under President Donald Trump.

McCain, Obama's 2008 opponent who remained a vocal critic during his presidency, asked by The Guardian whether U.S. standing in the world was better under Obama. “As far as American leadership is concerned, yes,” McCain said.

He was also critical of Trump's Twitter attacks against London Mayor Sadiq Khan following the recent terrorist attack in the city.

McCain said Trump sent the message to the United Kingdom that, “America does not want to lead.”

“They are not sure of American leadership, whether it be in Siberia or whether it be in Antarctica,” McCain said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME