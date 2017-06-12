Tech
Video Games

Watch Ubisoft's Big E3 Event Live Right Here

Alex Fitzpatrick
10:36 AM ET

Video game publisher Ubisoft will reveal new details about upcoming titles Monday during its E3 2017 press conference, which you can watch live above.

Ubisoft is expected to share new details on previously announced games like Far Cry 5. But the star of the show is likely to be Assassin's Creed: Origins, even though that game also got top billing during Microsoft's Xbox event on Sunday.

Here's TIME video game critic Matt Peckham on what we already know about the game:

Though not console-exclusive, Ubisoft's long-awaited return to the Assassin's Creed-verse looked pretty slick during the show's world premiere gameplay demo. As rumored, the game will take place in ancient Egypt. It involves the story of a sort of Egyptian sheriff attempting to protect his community, a struggle out of which the company says will emerge the tale of the birth of the brotherhood of assassins.

Climb pyramids, fight in coliseums, gallop through dusty palm-treed lands, command birds to surveil and track enemies, fire weapons in slow-motion while mid-leap and engage an enormous open world that's been fine-tuned to resemble more a roleplaying than traditional action-adventure game. It's available October 27.

Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference begins at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

