Five Best Ideas

There’s No Advantage Washing Your Hands with Hot Water

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. No, there's no advantage to washing your hands with hot water.

By Robin Lally in Rutgers Today

2. If you want your kids to behave, put down your phone.

By Brandon McDaniel at the Institute for Family Studies

3. We’re only beginning to understand how architecture affects our emotions.

By Michael Bond at BBC Future

4. As Silicon Valley’s economic divide deepens, will the tech industry see an organized labor boom?

By Angelo Young in Salon

5. Here’s how behavioral economics can help people lose weight.

By the Duke-NUS Medical School

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
