celebrities

Watch Rihanna Play Soccer at Her Baby Cousin's Birthday Party

Cady Lang
11:46 AM ET

It's a fact well-established that Rihanna is a devoted and attentive mentor to her little cousin Majesty — they do everything from getting manicures together to playing with makeup.

During a birthday party for Majesty this weekend, the Anti singer celebrated her mini-me of a cousin by not only wearing a pink dress that matched Majesty's but by taking part in all of the party's festivities including dancing with the tiny tot and playing a spirited game of soccer (in her dress and heels, no less.) Ri Ri was even on deck to help cut the birthday cake for the party, proving that the bad gal is a very good older cousin to have.

See Rihanna celebrate Majesty's birthday below.

Majesty's birthday party

A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on

Flip through for the soccer video below.

Majesty's birthday celebration isn't over and RiRi looks gorgeous! 😍🎉 #swipe➡️ for more

A post shared by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on

Follow TIME