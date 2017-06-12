Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York City, on May 21, 2017.

Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York City, on May 21, 2017. Joan Marcus—The Public Theater/AP

Delta Airlines and Bank of America , two big corporate donors to New York's Public Theater, withdrew financial support Sunday due to its controversial depiction of Shakespeare's " Julius Caesar ," where a look-alike of President Donald Trump plays the titular character and is assassinated.

Though the free Shakespeare in the Park play has been in previews since May, criticism intensified over the weekend as Fox News blasted the interpretation. Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also questioned the source of the play's funding on Twitter. The play officially opens on June 12.

"No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of 'Julius Caesar' at this summer's free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines' values," Delta said in a statement, according to the New York Times . The airline has ended its sponsorship for the theater entirely.

"Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste," the statement continued. "We have notified them of our decision to end our sponsorship as the official airline of the Public Theater effective immediately."

Bank of America has only pulled its funding for the play specifically.

"The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in such a way that was intended to provoke and offend," Bank of America wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it. We are withdrawing our funding for this production."

The production, which is one of several free Shakespeare plays slated for the summer, is performed in New York City's Central Park and ends on June 18.

Based on true events, this Shakespeare tragedy follows Caesar’s victorious return from war as jealousy emerges among his peers Cassius and Brutus, who brutally stab and kill Caesar. The conspirators then grapple with the aftermath of Caesar's death, which they claim was done for the good of Rome. The Public Theater's version, however, forgoes togas and Roman imagery for a modern American setting. Actor Gregg Henry plays Julius Caesar while dressed in a suit, tie and blond hair. (Henry has also played a Trump-like politician on ABC's Scandal .) Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, speaks in a Slavic accent — a nod to First Lady Melania Trump. Caesar is eventually stabbed to death.

The Public Theater did not immediately respond to request for comment.

"Shakespeare’s political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary," the theatre says on its website advertising the production.

Oskar Estis, the play's director, wrote in a note that the play does not condone the assassination of political leaders: “Julius Caesar can be read as a warning parable to those who try to fight for democracy by undemocratic means,” he wrote. “To fight the tyrant does not mean imitating him.”

No other corporate sponsors of the Public Theater — which include the New York Times and American Express — have announced withdrawal of any financial support as of this writing. American Express, however, clarified on Twitter that its sponsorship of the theater doesn't include the Shakespeare in the Park, adding the company doesn't "condone the interpretation of the Julius Caesar play."

The theater, located in New York City's Lower East Side, was home to mega-hits Hamilton the Musical and Fun Home before they opened on Broadway. And its sponsors' decision to pull funding for the production was met with scrutiny from some people on social media, especially as news came during the 71st Annual Tony Awards held Sunday night.

Delta banning Shakespeare now. What's next, book burnings at 11 tonight? https://t.co/MWToYBZdTb - Jeff Gauvin (@JeffersonObama) June 12, 2017

THE ENTIRE GODDAMN PLAY IS ABOUT ASSASSINATION BEING A TOTAL DISASTER!



THE PATH TO RUIN!!!



Read a book for the love of God. - Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 12, 2017

These are the wages of underinvestment in liberal arts education. PR ppl are easily bullied by Fox News bc they've never read the play. https://t.co/ueuLtBTJsr - southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 12, 2017

However, some Trump supporters were pleased with the decision.

Thank you @Delta and @BankofAmerica For Standing Up and Doing the Right Thing. - Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) June 12, 2017

Bank of America has pulled their funding for the play!!



Great work, Patriots!

✔️ Delta

✔️Bank Of America pic.twitter.com/RRYrV0ouc4 - 🇺🇸Ryan 🇺🇸 (@RyanJensen2018) June 12, 2017

Uproar over the play's depiction of the president comes after comedian Kathy Griffin came under fire for participating in a photo shoot where she holds Trump's fake, bloody head. CNN fired Griffin, who appeared on the news channel's New Years Eve coverage, after the photo was published.

Delta and Bank of America have not yet responded to request for comment.