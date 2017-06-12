Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Diet/NutritionRed Onions May Help Prevent Cancer More Than White Onions
88903603
celebritiesDiddy Is Now the World's Highest Paid Celebrity
Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the Sean "Diddy" Combs Fragrance Launch at Macy's Herald Square on May 6, 2015 in New York City.
FranceFrance's Emmanuel Macron Reaps the Benefits of Being the Anti-Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart following their meeting at the Elysee palace on June 12, 2017 in Paris.
PoliticsA Longshot Lawsuit Against President Trump
Capitol
Just too soon: A preemie in a neonatology unit in Haute-Savoie, France.
Just too soon: A preemie in a neonatology unit in Haute-Savoie, France.  (BSIP & UIG via Getty Images)
Parenting

Most Premature Babies Do Well In School Later On

Jeffrey Kluger
12:22 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

You had a lot of work to do when you were in the womb, what with the business of growing from a single cell to a squalling, eight-pound human in just nine months. That's why you needed every one of the 40 weeks of gestation you got, and why premature babies—especially extremely premature ones, born at just 23 or 24 weeks—start life at such a disadvantage.

Now, however, there's some very good news on the preemie front. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), most premature babies, including the ones at the extremes, are ready to begin kindergarten on time and perform as well as full-termers in primary and middle school. Some even score high enough on standardized tests to be considered gifted.

In general, the outlook for premature babies has improved steadily since the 1960s, with the minimum age of viability falling by at least one gestational week per decade. That means that while the survival of a preemie born at 32 weeks was once a very uncertain thing, 95% or more of those babies now make it home from the hospital healthy and well. For kids born at 25 weeks, the odds are still 76%, but they fall after that to 56% at 24 weeks, 26% at 23 weeks and just 5% at 22 weeks.

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

Babies who do survive may face multiple physical and developmental challenges—and cognitive ability has always been one of the hardest to parse. To help clarify things, Dr. Craig Garfield, associate professor of pediatrics and medical social sciences at Northwestern University, along with his colleagues, assembled an impressively large sample group, looking at all babies born in the state of Florida from 1992 to 2002. Florida represents an especially good laboratory to track student performance because of the state's widely lauded tests of all pre-schoolers for kindergarten readiness and for the annual Florida Comprehensive Achievement Test (FCAT) administered to students in grades three through eight.

Of the 1.3 million baby Floridians born in the target decade whose records were complete enough to be included in the study, only 925 came into the world at the extremely premature 23 to 24 week mark. That's a very small population compared to the overall group, but still more than large enough for statistical significance.

MORE: Premature Babies Are More Likely to Develop This Personality Type

When Garfield's group crunched the gestational age and academic numbers, they got encouraging results. Of babies born in the 23 to 24 week window, 65% were considered kindergarten-ready on time, which is not terribly far off the 85% rate for full-term babies. The 23-weekers did perform worse than full-termers on the FCAT, finishing two-thirds of a standard deviation behind the rest of the population their age. On the 0 to 800 scale of the more familiar SAT, that would mean a 66-point deficit—a definite disadvantage, but hardly a fatal one. And just as survival rates can jump dramatically with even a little more time in the womb, so can cognitive performance: kids born at 29 to 30 weeks would be only 18 points behind on the 800 scale, and those born at 35 to 36 weeks would lose a negligible three points.

Discouragingly, 33.5% of extremely premature kids were ranked as low academic performers by Florida's scoring standards, compared to just 5.8% of full term babies. Still, that means that about two-thirds of the extreme preemie group is well within the normal range—a better outcome than most parents expect. Not only do most of the littlest babies perform up to grade-level in school, but some excel brilliantly, with 1.8% earning the gifted honorific. That's lower than the 9.5% of 40-weekers, but the fact that kids with little more than half as much time in the womb are in the game at all is a happy surprise.

None of this means that extreme preemies aren't at a disadvantage from the beginning of life. But it does mean that their parents, doctors and teachers are learning to play that bad hand better and better all the time. That, in turn, means a better chance for a completely full life.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME