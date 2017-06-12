U.S. Opts Out of Signing G7 Pledge Supporting the Paris Agreement

United States Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Scott Pruitt looks on during a meeting at the G7 Environment summit in Bologna on June 11, 2017. G7 environment chiefs are meeting in Italy for potentially difficult talks 10 days after Donald Trump sparked a rift with US partners by pulling out of the Paris climate change accord. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images) ALBERTO PIZZOLI—AFP/Getty Images

(BOLOGNA, Italy) — The United States has refused to sign a Group of Seven pledge that calls the Paris climate accord the "irreversible" global tool to address climate change.

The G7 environment ministers issued a final communique Monday after their two-day meeting, the first since the United States announced it was withdrawing from the Paris climate pact.

In a footnote to the communique, the United States said it wouldn't join with the other six countries in supporting their Paris commitments.

The footnote said: "The United States will continue to engage with key international partners in a manner that is consistent with our domestic priorities, preserving both a strong economy and a healthy environment."

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal earlier this month.