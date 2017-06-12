U.S.
Search
Sign In
BooksHow Anne Frank's Diary Survived
Anne Frank, German Jew who emigrated with her family to the Netherlands during the Nazi era. Separated from the rest of her family, she and her sister died of typhoid fever in the concentration camp Bergen-Belsen - As a 12-year old doing her homewo
CourtsMaryland and D.C. to Sue President Trump Over Emoluments Clause
President Trump Holds News Conference With President Of Romania Klaus Iohannis
the big pictureYou Probably Missed Apple's Biggest News Last Week
Keynote Address Opens Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
Media50 Years Ago This Week: How to Win a War in One Week
June 16, 1967
ITALY-DIPLOMACY-G7-ENVIRONMENT
United States Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Scott Pruitt looks on during a meeting at the G7 Environment summit in Bologna on June 11, 2017. G7 environment chiefs are meeting in Italy for potentially difficult talks 10 days after Donald Trump sparked a rift with US partners by pulling out of the Paris climate change accord. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images) ALBERTO PIZZOLI—AFP/Getty Images
climate change

U.S. Opts Out of Signing G7 Pledge Supporting the Paris Agreement

Associated Press
10:09 AM ET

(BOLOGNA, Italy) — The United States has refused to sign a Group of Seven pledge that calls the Paris climate accord the "irreversible" global tool to address climate change.

The G7 environment ministers issued a final communique Monday after their two-day meeting, the first since the United States announced it was withdrawing from the Paris climate pact.

In a footnote to the communique, the United States said it wouldn't join with the other six countries in supporting their Paris commitments.

The footnote said: "The United States will continue to engage with key international partners in a manner that is consistent with our domestic priorities, preserving both a strong economy and a healthy environment."

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal earlier this month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME