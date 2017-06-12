U.S.
Pro-Trump Slogans Mysteriously Disappear From School's Yearbook Photos

Tara John
11:30 AM ET

A school district in New Jersey is investigating why U.S. President Donald Trump's name was removed from the yearbook photos of two high school students.

The controversy in Wall Township, N.J., erupted last week when pro-Trump slogans on a sweater-vest and T-shirt, which were respectively worn by two students, were apparently removed from photos published in their yearbook. The district is also investigating as to why a Trump quote submitted by a freshman class president was not included under her photo.

It is not clear who altered the yearbook photos or why. Grant Berado, who wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Trump Make America Great Again," told Asbury Park Press that he was shocked to just see a plain black shirt in his yearbook photo. "I sent it to my mom and dad, just like 'You won't believe this.' I was just overall disappointed," he said. "I like Trump but it's history, too. Wearing that shirt memorializes the time."

District Superintendent Cheryl Dyer told the Asbury Park Press that the entire situation left her "quite disturbed." She said the only reason to alter a student's image is when there is a dress code violation with references to drugs, violence or alcohol. "Political shirts are absolutely not a violation of the dress code" she told Asbury Park Press.

[Ashbury Park Press]

